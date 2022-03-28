Biden Boosts NASA Space, Moon Exploration Budget by Over $1Bln - Fiscal Proposal

US President Joe Biden has increased NASA's budget for space exploration by more than $1 billion to $7.5 billion in his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, the budgetary financial request submitted to Congress revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden has increased NASA's budget for space exploration by more than $1 billion to $7.5 billion in his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal, the budgetary financial request submitted to Congress revealed on Monday.

"The budget provides $7.5 billion, $1.1 billion above the 2021 enacted level, for Artemis lunar exploration," the proposal said.

Artemis would return US astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025 for the first time since 1972, land the first woman and person of color on the Moon and deepen scientific understanding of the Moon, the budget proposal said.

The program would also test technologies that would allow humans to safely and sustainably explore Mars. Later lunar landing missions would also include astronauts from international partners, the president's proposal said.