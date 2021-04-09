UrduPoint.com
Biden Budget Request Includes $101Mln In Additional Funding To Combat Domestic Terrorism

Fri 09th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden asks Congress to allocate additional $101 million to combat domestic terrorism in 2022, according to the budgetary request released on Friday.

"The discretionary request provides an additional $101 million to address the rising threat of domestic terrorism while respecting civil rights and civil liberties," the document said.

The increase includes $45 million for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for domestic terrorism investigations, $40 million for the US Attorneys to manage increasing domestic terrorism caseloads, $12 million for additional response capabilities at the United States Marshals Service, and $4 million to the National Institute of Justice to support research on domestic terrorism threats.

These investments complement funding provided for the Department of Homeland Security which is expected to receive $131 million "to support diverse, innovative, and community-driven methods to prevent domestic terrorism while respecting civil rights and liberties."

