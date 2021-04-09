Biden Budget Request Includes $132Bln for Health Programs, 23.5% Up From 2021

US President Joe Biden is asking Congress to increase the funding for healthcare programs by 23.5 percent to $131.7 billion in 2022, according to the budget request released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden is asking Congress to increase the funding for healthcare programs by 23.5 percent to $131.7 billion in 2022, according to the budget request released on Friday.

"The President's 2022 discretionary request includes $131.7 billion for HHS [The Department of Health and Human Services] a $25 billion or 23.5-percent increase from the 2021 enacted level," the document said.

The request prioritizes investments to prepare for future public health emergencies and advance global health security, addresses the opioid crisis, expands biomedical capabilities, promotes health and social service equity.

The White House also seeks to expand access to child care and early learning programs, strengthens social services, support survivors of domestic violence and invest in civil rights enforcement.

The budeget request includes $8.7 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - the largest budget authority increase in nearly two decades.