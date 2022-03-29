UrduPoint.com

Biden Budget To Boost US Leadership In Manned Spaceflight To Moon, Mars - NASA Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA Chief

President Joe Biden's $26 billion budget request for space programs will maintain US leadership in manned space flight and fund programs to return to the Moon and reach Mars, NASA announced in a fact sheet on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) President Joe Biden's $26 billion budget request for space programs will maintain US leadership in manned space flight and fund programs to return to the Moon and reach Mars, NASA announced in a fact sheet on Monday.

"With the $26.0 billion provided in the FY (Fiscal Year) 2023 Budget request (4.7% increase over FY 2022 President's request and 8% increase over FY 2022 enacted) NASA will Enable Moon to Mars exploration and bolster United States leadership in human spaceflight with $7.478 billion (a $687 million increase over FY 2022)," the space agency said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed that the program is planned to return US astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025.

The new budget provides $2.4 billion to address the global climate crisis and will also support continued human presence in low-Earth orbit with operations of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030 and $224 million to initiate transition from ISS to a new era of commercial space stations in the late 2020s, NASA said.

The new budget will advance robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars, including $486 million for lunar science missions and $822 million for Mars Sample Return, NASA added.

The new budget also provides almost $7.5 billion for Deep Space Exploration Systems, a 10.8% increase over the administration's Fiscal Year 2022 request, according to NASA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Nelson United States From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

4 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

4 minutes ago
 Warming to Remain Only Hope for EU If It Makes Gaz ..

Warming to Remain Only Hope for EU If It Makes Gazprom Turn Off Taps - Russian E ..

4 minutes ago
 Changing CM Punjab is not easy decision: Shafqat

Changing CM Punjab is not easy decision: Shafqat

13 minutes ago
 Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at Unive ..

Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalaba ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>