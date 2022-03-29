Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA Chief

President Joe Biden's $26 billion budget request for space programs will maintain US leadership in manned space flight and fund programs to return to the Moon and reach Mars, NASA announced in a fact sheet on Monday

"With the $26.0 billion provided in the FY (Fiscal Year) 2023 Budget request (4.7% increase over FY 2022 President's request and 8% increase over FY 2022 enacted) NASA will Enable Moon to Mars exploration and bolster United States leadership in human spaceflight with $7.478 billion (a $687 million increase over FY 2022)," the space agency said.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson confirmed that the program is planned to return US astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025.

The new budget provides $2.4 billion to address the global climate crisis and will also support continued human presence in low-Earth orbit with operations of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030 and $224 million to initiate transition from ISS to a new era of commercial space stations in the late 2020s, NASA said.

The new budget will advance robotic exploration of the Moon and Mars, including $486 million for lunar science missions and $822 million for Mars Sample Return, NASA added.

The new budget also provides almost $7.5 billion for Deep Space Exploration Systems, a 10.8% increase over the administration's Fiscal Year 2022 request, according to NASA.