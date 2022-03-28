Biden Calls for One of Largest National Security Investments in US History

President Joe Biden on Monday in his fiscal year 2023 budget called for one of the largest national security investments in US history to bolster the country's armed forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) President Joe Biden on Monday in his fiscal year 2023 budget called for one of the largest national security investments in US history to bolster the country's armed forces.

"I'm calling for one of the largest investments in our national security in history, with the funds needed to ensure that our military remains the best-prepared, best-trained, best-equipped military in the world," Biden said in a statement on the FY 2023 budget.

The budget requests $773 billion in discretionary funding for the US Defense Department, an increase of $69 billion or 9.8% from 2021 levels, according to the White House FY 2023 budget.