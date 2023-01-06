Biden Calls Moderation in US Jobs Growth 'Appropriate,' Strikes Middle Ground With Fed

(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the moderation in US jobs growth is "appropriate" as he appeared to find middle ground with the Federal Reserve, which he disagreed with last year when the central bank suggested that weakening the labor market would be the surest way to curb inflation

"This moderation in job growth is appropriate, and we should expect it to continue in the months ahead, even as we maintain resilience in our labor market recovery," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House after the US Labor Department reported the smallest employment growth in a year for December.

US nonfarm payrolls grew by 223,000 last month, some 40,000 below November's level and by the smallest number since the 199,000 positions added in December 2021. But last month's payroll growth was still well above the 202,000 forecast by economists, proving the tough job the Fed has in cooling a runaway jobs market that was feeding inflation.

The Fed aims to ensure optimum job opportunities for Americans while keeping inflation at or around 2% per year. While it has done exceedingly well on the first target, the Fed is struggling with the second one, with the key Consumer Price Index growing at 7.1% during the year to November. The Fed has identified the dynamic jobs market and earnings growth of Americans as among reasons for such high inflation and has been trying to curb both with interest rate hikes.

Biden bristled two months ago when the Fed suggested that the US labor market was doing too well for its own good and complicating the central bank's job of balancing employment with inflation.

"Let me (be) clear; we're going to do what it takes to bring inflation down," Biden said in a White House message issued after the release of the October jobs numbers. "But as long as I'm president, I'm not going to accept an argument that the problem is that too many Americans are finding good jobs. Or that too many working Americans finally have more dignity in the workplace."

In an apparent change in tack, the president appeared to strike a middle ground with the Fed on Friday, saying "we are moving in the right direction.

Biden noted that the unemployment rate, standing at 3.5% in December, was the lowest in 50 years, after two of the strongest years of job growth in US history. Curbing prices would be the next priority in order to preserve Americans' quality of living, he said.

"We still have work to do to bring down inflation, and help American families feeling the cost-of-living squeeze," the president added.

US interest rates currently stand at a peak of 4.5% after the Fed added 425 basis points to rates since March. Prior to that, rates peaked at just 0.25% as the central bank slashed them following the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

The Fed has started slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes since last month, opting for a 50-basis point increase in December after four jumbo-sized hikes of 75 basis points between June and September. But it said it won't stop its monetary tightening until it gets inflation back to desired levels.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reinforced the central bank's stance on this when he said on Wednesday that rates need to rise about 1% more to around 5.4% to achieve the Fed's target for inflation.

Economists said it would be difficult for consumers, who account for 70% of the economy, to stop spending with jobs growth being this good and with savings still in hand from government-disbursed aid during the pandemic.

"I just can't see the US consumer slowing down this year with employment so strong and (the) consumer still sitting on $0.9 trillion in excess savings," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive forum.

The labor market has been the juggernaut of the US economy over the past two years, spearheading its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Joblessness among Americans reached an all-time high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs after the COVID-19 breakout. Since June 2020, however, the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls report has reported hundreds of thousands of job additions every month. Wages have also grown without stop every month since March 2021.