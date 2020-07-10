Biden Campaign Unveils Plan to Build 'New American Economy'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to rebuild an economy battered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, beginning with the creation of a Public Health Jobs Corps to put people back to work, the Biden presidential campaign said in a press release.

"This is the moment to imagine and build a new American economy for our families and the next generation," the release said on Thursday. "Biden will immediately put people to work by enlisting them to help fight the pandemic, including through a Public Health Jobs Corps."

The campaign said the plan calls for higher taxes on large corporations, to help fund relief to working families, small businesses and communities.

"Biden will ensure that corporate America finally pays their fair share in taxes, puts their workers and communities first rather than their shareholders, and respects their workers' power and voice in the workplace," the release said.

While the release was short on details, Biden offered some specifics in a speech later in the day with a pledge to double taxes earned overseas by US companies and proposing to spend $300 billion on research and development for firms that produce goods and services within the United States.

The plan also calls for massive infrastructure investments targeting roads, bridges, energy grids, schools and providing universal access to broadband, the release said.

In addition, the Biden campaign said the plan calls for a "dedicated agenda" to reduce the racial wealth gap.

As president, Biden will pursue a "dedicated agenda" to close the racial wealth gap, to expand the nation's stock of affordable housing, to invest in Black, Latino, and Native American communities, to advance policing and criminal justice reform and to equalize educational opportunities for all races and across all postal zip codes, the release said.

Biden will soon release a plan to address climate change by building a clean energy economy that will address what he calls environmental injustice, the release added.