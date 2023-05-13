Biden, Congressional Leaders to Meet Early Next Week on Raising Debt Limit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders next week to discuss the raising of the debt limit, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"The President and the four Congressional leaders will meet early next week," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre did not provide a specific date for the meeting but noted that Biden will travel to Japan on Wednesday to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit.

The spokesperson noted that the parties have continued the productive discussions on the raising the debt ceiling issue over the past several days.

"Staff will continue to meet, they are going to meet today and over the weekend, so that will continue," Jean-Pierre said.

Congress must exercise its constitutional duties to resolve the issue and most congressional leaders agree that the United States must not default on its financial obligations.

The meeting between Biden and the congressional leadership was initially scheduled for Friday.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said earlier on Friday that postponing the meeting was because not enough progress was made during the staff-level talks and should not be seen as a delay.