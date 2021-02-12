Biden COVID-19 Relief Bill to Include Minimum Wage Increase to $15 - Pelosi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill to be presented to Congress later this month will include his plan to increase the US minimum wage to $15 per hour in the next four years, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference on Thursday.

"Yes, it will," Pelosi said in response to a question on whether the minimum wage increase will be included in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. "Millions of people will get a raise and 70 percent of them will be women."

The US minimum wage currently stands at $7.25 per hour and Biden's plan seeks to raise it to $15 by June of 2025.

Aside from Republican senators, business owners and captains of industry have argued that such a hike would put a damper on the economy and ultimately defeat efforts to reach full employment when the country recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those arguments were somewhat backed by the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) which said on Monday that the doubling of the minimum wage could raise unemployment by an estimated 1.4 million. The CBO said such a hike could also expand the US budget deficit by $54 billion in the decade between 2021 and 2031.

The US budget deficit currently stands at $736 billion, after growing by $163 billion in the first four months of fiscal 2021, the Treasury Department said in its monthly balance sheet reported Wednesday.