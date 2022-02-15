Biden, Democrats Moving Toward 'Gas Tax Holiday' Plan Ahead of Elections - Reports

UrduPoint.com

February 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers are considering a Federal gas tax holiday to reduce pump prices of fuel that could bring relief to US consumers ahead of crucial elections this year, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

A group of politically-vulnerable Democratic senators have introduced a bill that would suspend the tax, of roughly 18 cents per gallon, that would last through the November midterm elections and possibly the year-end, the report said.

The idea is to be deliberated at a lunch on Tuesday and the White House has signaled that "all options are on the table," to ease the burden of Americans facing the worst price pressures in 40 years, according to the newspaper.

Gasoline sold at pumps topped $3.48 per gallon last week, roughly $1 more than at the same time last year and at their highest since 2014. US prices as a whole, measured by the Consumer Price Index, grew at their fastest pace since 1982 during the year to January.

One hesitation on the part of the proponents of the gas tax holiday was whether consumers would benefit or the bigger winners would be energy companies and their middlemen, who would somehow keep pump prices high, diluting the impact for ordinary Americans, the Post said.

Just over a year into his presidency, tackling soaring gasoline prices and broader inflation has been among President Joe Biden's greatest challenges as the Democratic party tries to hold on to its control of Congress and the Senate in the November elections. A CNN poll from last week showed just 15% of Americans say they "strongly" approve of the job he is doing as president while 41% "strongly" disapprove.

Biden announced in November that the United States will join other major oil consuming countries under a coordinated action to release crude from their reserves in order to tamp down inflation from soaring energy prices.

The administration has approved the release of 40 million barrels from the US reserve to local petroleum refiners under an exchange program, for the companies to return the crude received, with an additional amount as "interest," later.

By reducing the amount of oil transacted on the open market, the president had hoped to curb the prices of gasoline and crude, which are both at seven-year highs. But the plan has barely worked as crude prices shot up another 25% this year on supply tightness created by output constraints with producer group OPEC+ and fears of more outages in the event of a Russia-Ukraine conflict.

>