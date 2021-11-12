Biden Discusses Ways to Deepen Economic Engagement in Indo-Pacific During APEC Forum

US President Joe Biden participated in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday and discussed ways to deepen economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific among a range of other issues, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden participated in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday and discussed ways to deepen economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific among a range of other issues, the White House said.

"Today President Joseph R. Biden Jr. participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Leaders' Meeting hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand," the White House said in a press release. "The President discussed ways to unleash the economic power of the region and to deepen U.S. economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific."

The forum agenda also included discussion of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery. Biden has pledged to continue sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses and investing in their manufacturing abroad to enhance the global health security, the release added.

During the meeting, Biden has reiterated his commitment to advance open trade and investment in the region and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the release.

The APEC platform was founded in 1989 and brings together 21 member economies, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

In August, US Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the United States is offering to host the APEC forum in 2023, underscoring the country's charm offensive to win over allies and partners in Southeast Asia after botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.