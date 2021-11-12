UrduPoint.com

Biden Discusses Ways To Deepen Economic Engagement In Indo-Pacific During APEC Forum

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Biden Discusses Ways to Deepen Economic Engagement in Indo-Pacific During APEC Forum

US President Joe Biden participated in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday and discussed ways to deepen economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific among a range of other issues, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden participated in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday and discussed ways to deepen economic engagement in the Indo-Pacific among a range of other issues, the White House said.

"Today President Joseph R. Biden Jr. participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Leaders' Meeting hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand," the White House said in a press release. "The President discussed ways to unleash the economic power of the region and to deepen U.S. economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific."

The forum agenda also included discussion of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery. Biden has pledged to continue sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses and investing in their manufacturing abroad to enhance the global health security, the release added.

During the meeting, Biden has reiterated his commitment to advance open trade and investment in the region and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the release.

The APEC platform was founded in 1989 and brings together 21 member economies, including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

In August, US Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the United States is offering to host the APEC forum in 2023, underscoring the country's charm offensive to win over allies and partners in Southeast Asia after botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister Thailand Australia Russia China Canada White House Hong Kong Singapore Indonesia Brunei Papua New Guinea Peru Japan South Korea Chile United States Philippines Malaysia Mexico Vietnam August From Asia New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Over 4.3m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Fa ..

Over 4.3m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Ready to Use Various Tools to Addr ..

Blinken Says US Ready to Use Various Tools to Address Belarus' Use of Migration ..

3 minutes ago
 Ten EU nations causing 'high concern' over Covid

Ten EU nations causing 'high concern' over Covid

3 minutes ago
 Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian mov ..

Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian movements near Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Senate education body directs HEC to investigate p ..

Senate education body directs HEC to investigate poor performance of 32 universi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.