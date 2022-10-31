Biden Expected to Push for Windfall Tax on Oil Companies - Reports

US President Joe Biden will give a speech later on Monday during which he is expected to bring up the possibility of imposing a so-called windfall tax on oil companies as part of his administration efforts to lower gasoline prices in the United States, the Associated Press reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden will give a speech later on Monday during which he is expected to bring up the possibility of imposing a so-called windfall tax on oil companies as part of his administration efforts to lower gasoline prices in the United States, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Biden will respond to reports about major oil companies making record-setting profits as his administration works to lower gas prices for US consumers.

The US president has previously been urging the major oil companies to help lower the price of gasoline in the United States amid the administration's failure to persuade oil producing countries to increase output.

Any additional tax on oil producers in the United States would need to be approved by Congress, the report noted.

The price of gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average price of $3.76 as of Monday.