Biden Expresses Hope Inflation in US Will Ease by End of 2023

US President Biden said on Tuesday that he hopes inflation in the United States will settle down by the end of 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) US President Biden said on Tuesday that he hopes inflation in the United States will settle down by the end of 2023.

"I hope by the end of next year," Biden said in response to a reporter's question about when he expected prices would get back to normal.

However, Biden clarified that this is his hope and he cannot make a prediction that prices would decrease.

"I'm convinced they're not going to go up," he added.

Biden's comment comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday released data that showed prices increased 7.1% in November - the smallest year-over-year increase since last December.

Some economists have said they believe the latest data offers Americans hope after experiencing high inflation for more than a year and aggressive interest rate hikes undertaken by the Federal Reserve.