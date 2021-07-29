UrduPoint.com
Biden Issues Directive To Raise Standard For Goods Considered 'Made In America'

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden Issues Directive to Raise Standard for Goods Considered 'Made in America'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has ordered the Office of Management and Budget to issue a rule requiring that a product must be manufactured 75 percent in the United States in order to be considered made in America.

"Today I'm directing the budget office to issue a rule to raise the amount of domestic content required to be made in America from 55 percent to 75 percent," Biden said during remarks at a manufacturing facility in the state of Pennsylvania.

The White House previously said in a report that US supply chains are struggling with near record-low inventories of homes and cars, as complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic restrictive measures leaving manufacturers with ten days less supply than a year ago for most goods.

The inventory deficit in microchips, framing lumber, wallboard and roofing materials was withholding business activity across industries from automaking to homebuilding, the report said.

