Biden Makes Another Gaffe, Says Halved US Public Debt Instead Of Budget Deficit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Biden Makes Another Gaffe, Says Halved US Public Debt Instead of Budget Deficit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden made another verbal gaffe during his speech on November 5, saying that he had managed to halve US public debt instead of budget deficit.

"Because of the help I have from the senators in the Democratic Congress, we literally cut the Federal debt in half by $1.

4 trillion," Biden said during his speech in Philadelphia in support of the candidates from the Democratic Party that will be on the ballot in the midterm elections on November 8.

The president also criticized the Republicans, blaming the administration of former President Donald Trump for the increase in the US public debt.

According to the US Treasury Department, the national budget deficit accounted for $1.38 trillion in fiscal year 2022, decreasing by 50% compared to the previous fiscal year. At the same time, the country's public debt remains at a record high, exceeding $31 trillion. 

