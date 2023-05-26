UrduPoint.com

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal To Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - Reports

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are nearing a deal to raise the United States' debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are nearing a deal to raise the United States' debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

The potential agreement would raise the debt ceiling for two years - beyond the 2024 US elections - in exchange for some of Republicans' proposed cuts to government spending, the report said on Thursday.

However, the agreement would use "accounting maneuvers" to give both Democrats and Republicans cover for a deal likely to upset both parties' bases, the report said.

The deal would also place limits on discretionary government spending for two years, with different rules for military spending, the report said. Defense spending would increase in 2024, while nondefense spending would decrease or flatten compared with current levels, the report said.

Moreover, the agreement would roll back $10 billion of the $80 billion authorized for the Internal Revenue Service by Congress, the report said.

Negotiators have yet to finalize the potential deal, with crucial details that could make or break the deal still in question, the report noted.

House Democrats are not pleased with the potential deal, Punchbowl news reported on Friday, citing aides familiar with talks between senior House Democrats and the White House.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told White House staff that they are not satisfied with the emerging deal, warning them that it may be difficult to rally support among enough Democratic lawmakers, the report said.

The deal is not compelling enough for either Democrats or Republicans to back the proposal, one aide reportedly said.

However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates disputed the negative characterizations of the talks as "inaccurate," instead claiming the discussions were positive, the report said.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June 1 if a deal is not reached, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said earlier this week that lawmakers could be summoned back to Washington over the weekend if an agreement is finalized.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Minority Washington White House New York United States May June Democrats Congress Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, ..

Draws of first PFF Futsal National Cup finalized, tournament commences on 30 May ..

42 seconds ago
 Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

Traders organize "Pakistan Zindabad" rally

2 minutes ago
 Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Again ..

Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Against UN Mission in Mali - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation ..

PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal discuss political situation

2 minutes ago
 Resolution approved to name a road after founder o ..

Resolution approved to name a road after founder of Ivory Coast

2 minutes ago
 UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enab ..

UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enabling environment for electric ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.