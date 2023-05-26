Biden, McCarthy Nearing Deal to Raise US Debt Ceiling, Cut Government Spending - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are nearing a deal to raise the United States' debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

The potential agreement would raise the debt ceiling for two years - beyond the 2024 US elections - in exchange for some of Republicans' proposed cuts to government spending, the report said on Thursday.

However, the agreement would use "accounting maneuvers" to give both Democrats and Republicans cover for a deal likely to upset both parties' bases, the report said.

The deal would also place limits on discretionary government spending for two years, with different rules for military spending, the report said. Defense spending would increase in 2024, while nondefense spending would decrease or flatten compared with current levels, the report said.

Moreover, the agreement would roll back $10 billion of the $80 billion authorized for the Internal Revenue Service by Congress, the report said.

Negotiators have yet to finalize the potential deal, with crucial details that could make or break the deal still in question, the report noted.

House Democrats are not pleased with the potential deal, Punchbowl news reported on Friday, citing aides familiar with talks between senior House Democrats and the White House.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told White House staff that they are not satisfied with the emerging deal, warning them that it may be difficult to rally support among enough Democratic lawmakers, the report said.

The deal is not compelling enough for either Democrats or Republicans to back the proposal, one aide reportedly said.

However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates disputed the negative characterizations of the talks as "inaccurate," instead claiming the discussions were positive, the report said.

The US could default on its financial obligations as early as June 1 if a deal is not reached, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said earlier this week that lawmakers could be summoned back to Washington over the weekend if an agreement is finalized.