Biden Might Meet With Congress Leaders Again on Debt Ceiling Before Japan Trip - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden may hold another meeting on the debt ceiling with Congressional leaders before he departs for a trip to Japan, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

Biden is set to participate in the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima this week.

"They may be having another meeting with congressional leaders before he leaves but we are still planning to leave as scheduled on Wednesday," Kirby told a briefing.