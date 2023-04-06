Biden Must Halt 'Disastrous' Energy Policies, Let US Firms Produce - Texas Oil Regulator

US President Joe Biden must abandon his energy policies that hamper US energy production potential and allow US energy firms to produce more that can benefit the world, the chairwoman of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state in the US, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden must abandon his energy policies that hamper US energy production potential and allow US energy firms to produce more that can benefit the world, the chairwoman of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state in the US, told Sputnik.

"Biden needs to stand down on his disastrous energy policies that cripple domestic production, and instead allow American operators, especially those in Texas, to produce the energy that powers the nation and the world," RRC Chairwoman Christi Craddick said.

Craddick's remarks come in light of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) announcement earlier this week about an additional voluntary oil production cut in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon, which will amount to 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

Biden's clean energy ambitions have discouraged new investment in oil production in the United States while he has used the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gas prices in the country, but brought the supply to record lows.