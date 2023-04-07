Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Biden Must Halt 'Disastrous' Energy Policies, Let US Firms Produce - Texas Oil Regulator

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Biden Must Halt 'Disastrous' Energy Policies, Let US Firms Produce - Texas Oil Regulator

US President Joe Biden must abandon his energy policies that hamper US energy production potential and allow US energy firms to produce more that can benefit the world, the chairwoman of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state in the US, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden must abandon his energy policies that hamper US energy production potential and allow US energy firms to produce more that can benefit the world, the chairwoman of the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state in the US, told Sputnik.

"Biden needs to stand down on his disastrous energy policies that cripple domestic production, and instead allow American operators, especially those in Texas, to produce the energy that powers the nation and the world," RRC Chairwoman Christi Craddick said.

Craddick's remarks come in light of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) announcement earlier this week about an additional voluntary oil production cut in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Oman, and Gabon, which will amount to 1.66 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

Biden's clean energy ambitions have discouraged new investment in oil production in the United States while he has used the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gas prices in the country, but brought the supply to record lows.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Iraq Kuwait Oman Oil Algeria United States Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Gabon United Arab Emirates Gas Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

2 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

2 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf B ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ 2023

6 minutes ago
 SU organizes interdepartmental declamation contest ..

SU organizes interdepartmental declamation contests

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France ..

Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France to Build Container Ships - Re ..

6 minutes ago
 US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Deta ..

US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Detained WSJ Reporter in Russia - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.