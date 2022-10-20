Biden Must Not Rely on Short-Term Efforts to Drop US Gasoline Prices - Energy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Biden administration should be careful about relying too much on short-term efforts to bring down gas prices in the United States and should instead focus on supporting long-term policies that will encourage more domestic energy production, American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the White House said the Energy Department is issuing a Notice of Sale for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December as part of efforts to bring US gasoline prices down.

"Increasing energy demand and constrained supply coupled with geopolitical instability and faulty policy decisions have driven fuel prices higher," Sommers said. "At a time when American energy can be a stabilizing force at home and abroad, we urge caution in continuing to rely on short-term efforts that are no substitute for sound long-term policies that enable American energy leadership.

"

The Biden administration must focus on addressing US economic and security challenges by spurring more investment in US energy, infrastructure and markets, Sommers added.

President Joe Biden said in earlier remarks that his administration will be prepared to release additional oil from the strategic petroleum reserve if necessary in the coming months.

The Biden administration announced its commitment to potentially release additional oil from the US reserve following the decision by OPEC+ countries to slash oil production by two million barrels a day due to declining demand.