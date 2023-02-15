(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) President Joe Biden named Lael Brainard as the new director of the National Economic Council where she will replace Brian Deese, who departed the Biden administration earlier in the month.

"Today, President Biden announced key members of his economic team, including Lael Brainard to serve as Director of the National Economic Council and his intent to nominate Jared Bernstein as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

Brainard has served as Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve after taking office as a member of the board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in June 2014 to fill an unexpired term ending January 31, 2026, the release said.

Between 2010 and 2013, Brainard served as undersecretary of the US Department of Treasury and counselor to the secretary of the Treasury in 2009, the release said.

Biden also named Bharat Ramamurti to serve as an Advisor for Strategic Economic Communications, named Heather Boushey as the Chief Economist to the Invest in America Cabinet, and named Joelle Gamble as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, the release added.

On February 2, the White House announced the departure of Deese from the Biden administration following his two-year tenure as the director of the National Economic Council.

The White House praised Deese for his role in working on a number of crucial reforms, including pandemic relief, infrastructure, computer chip manufacturing and others.