Biden Nominates Ex-Mastercard CEO To Lead World Bank

February 23, 2023

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that Washington is nominating former Mastercard chief executive Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, after its current chief David Malpass announced plans to step down early

The development lender has just started accepting candidate nominations in a process set to run until March 29, with the bank saying women candidates would be "strongly" encouraged.

The president of the World Bank is typically American, while the head of the International Monetary Fund is customarily European.

Banga, 63, is Indian-American and currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic.

He was previously chief executive officer at Mastercard.

