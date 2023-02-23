Biden Nominates Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to Lead World Bank - White House

US President Joe Biden is nominating former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden is nominating former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, the White House said on Thursday.

"Today, President Biden announced that the United States is nominating Ajay Banga, a business leader with extensive experience leading successful organizations in developing countries and forging public-private partnerships to address financial inclusion and climate change, to be President of the World Bank," the White House said in a statement.

Banga has a proven track record managing people and systems, partnering with global leaders and delivering results, the statement said. Banga has experience mobilizing public-private resources to address urgent challenges, the statement said.

Banga currently serves as Vice Chairman at growth equity firm General Atlantic. Banga has also worked on the US President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations and co-chaired the Partnership for Central America alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.