Biden on EU Trip May Announce Deal on LNG Supply to Europe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States and the European Union are working on a deal to supply Europe with American LNG and hydrogen to lessen the bloc's reliance on Russian gas, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

President Joe Biden and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen could announce the agreement this week, while the former is on a trip to Brussels and Warsaw this week.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that, while on the trip, Biden will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

The report comes as the European Commission adopted a draft regulation on Wednesday requiring EU member states to have underground gas storage facilities filled to 80% by November 1.