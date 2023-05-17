Biden 'Optimistic' There is Path to Agreement on Debt Ceiling - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden remains "optimistic" there is a path to reaching an agreement on raising the debt ceiling with congressional leaders amid looming default in June while work remains on a large range of issues, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President (Biden) emphasized that while more work remains on a range of difficult issues, he's optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything it wants," the White House said in a press release.

Biden has directed his staff to continue to have daily meetings on outstanding issues and is planning to check in with congressional leaders later this week by phone and meet with them upon his return from Japan to take part in the G7 summit.

Earlier in the day, the US President met for the second time with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the raising of the national debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on financial obligations on June 1.