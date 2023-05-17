UrduPoint.com

Biden 'Optimistic' There Is Path To Agreement On Debt Ceiling - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Biden 'Optimistic' There is Path to Agreement on Debt Ceiling - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden remains "optimistic" there is a path to reaching an agreement on raising the debt ceiling with congressional leaders amid looming default in June while work remains on a large range of issues, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President (Biden) emphasized that while more work remains on a range of difficult issues, he's optimistic that there is a path to a responsible, bipartisan budget agreement if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything it wants," the White House said in a press release.

Biden has directed his staff to continue to have daily meetings on outstanding issues and is planning to check in with congressional leaders later this week by phone and meet with them upon his return from Japan to take part in the G7 summit.

Earlier in the day, the US President met for the second time with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the raising of the national debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on financial obligations on June 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Minority Budget White House Japan June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

1 hour ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

2 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

2 hours ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

2 hours ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.