Biden Order On Foreign Investments Linked To Ukraine-Related Sanctions - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) President Joe Biden's executive order to enhance the Federal government's review of foreign investments in the United States was driven in part by concerns raised over the Ukraine-related sanctions, a senior Biden administration official said.

"Without getting into any specific cases, which we can't do of course, I do think that the review of certain cases really has kind of brought out some of the specific concerns that we're addressing here," the official said during a conference call with reporters.

The official's comment came in response to a question about whether cases involving Ukraine-related sanctions or investigations against Russian and Chinese entities caused the Biden administration to bolster the government's review of foreign investments in the United States.

The executive order places a special importance on protecting US supply chain resilience, both industrial and defense, as well as sensitive data and the United States' technological leadership, the official said.

The executive order is not country specific but recognizes that some countries exploit the United States' open investment ecosystem to further their own national security priorities, the official added.

