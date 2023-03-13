UrduPoint.com

Biden Orders 83 More F-35 Jets For $13.6Bln In 2024 Defense Spending Bill - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Biden Orders 83 More F-35 Jets for $13.6Bln in 2024 Defense Spending Bill - Pentagon

The Biden administration is seeking approval from Congress to buy 83 more F-35 Joint Strike Fighters for another $13.6 billion as part of its proposed 2024 National Defense Appropriations Act, according to the Defense Department published funding request said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The Biden administration is seeking approval from Congress to buy 83 more F-35 Joint Strike Fighters for another $13.6 billion as part of its proposed 2024 National Defense Appropriations Act, according to the Defense Department published funding request said on Monday.

The request is part of a total $621.1 billion for aircraft and related systems, comprising 19% of the military investment budget request, the budget breakdown said.

"The largest single defense program, the 5th generation Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) request of $13.6 billion for 83 aircraft for the Navy, the Marine Corps and Air Force," the published request said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Buy Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International ..

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International Personality for Humanitarian R ..

13 minutes ago
 NPB outsourced employees demand regularisation of ..

NPB outsourced employees demand regularisation of service

27 seconds ago
 LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

29 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

29 minutes ago
 Intelligentsia for civil society mobilization to p ..

Intelligentsia for civil society mobilization to pull country out of morass

28 seconds ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.