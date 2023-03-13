Biden Orders 83 More F-35 Jets for $13.6Bln in 2024 Defense Spending Bill - Pentagon

The Biden administration is seeking approval from Congress to buy 83 more F-35 Joint Strike Fighters for another $13.6 billion as part of its proposed 2024 National Defense Appropriations Act, according to the Defense Department published funding request said on Monday

The request is part of a total $621.1 billion for aircraft and related systems, comprising 19% of the military investment budget request, the budget breakdown said.

"The largest single defense program, the 5th generation Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) request of $13.6 billion for 83 aircraft for the Navy, the Marine Corps and Air Force," the published request said.