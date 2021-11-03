Biden Pins Blame on Russia, OPEC for Rising Gas Prices in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Russia and the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are partially responsible for the rising gas and oil prices in the United States because they refused to produce more oil.

"First of all, the significant reason why prices are up is because of COVID affecting the supply chain. If you take a look at... gas prices, and you take a look at oil prices, that is a consequence of thus far the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil," Biden said in a press conference on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.