Biden Preparing to Ask US Congress for Biggest Defense Budget in History - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden is preparing to ask Congress for the biggest Defense Department budget in history despite concerns about the United States hitting its debt ceiling before lawmakers raise it - a request that will include funding to restock munition stockpiles to support Ukraine, where both sides are expending thousands of rounds a day, Politico reported on Friday.

The Biden administration is very close to finalizing a topline number for the Defense Department as part of its 2024 budget request set to be released next month, the report said, citing Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord.

"I do expect it will be a bigger number than Congress provided last year," McCord is quoted as saying in an interview. The Pentagon will invest in munitions to restock the US' arsenal and continue supporting Ukraine, McCord also reportedly said, where thousands of rounds a day are being expended by both sides.

Biden's budget proposal comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling without a clear plan by Congress to raise the limit, posing a potential risk to the country's credit rating and economic future.