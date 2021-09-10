Biden Proclaims September 12-18 National Small Business Week

US President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation published Friday that September 12-18 will be celebrated as National Small Business Week in honor of the more than 30 million small businesses in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation published Friday that September 12-18 will be celebrated as National Small business Week in honor of the more than 30 million small businesses in the country.

"Now, therefore, I , Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim September 12 to September 18 as National Small Business Week. I call upon all Americans to recognize the contributions of small businesses to the American economy, continue supporting them, and honor the occasion with programs and activities that highlight these important businesses," Biden said.

He highlighted the administration's recent efforts to provide support to the US' small businesses through the American Rescue Plan, which targeted hard-hit industries in particular such as restaurants and performing arts venues.

Biden added that one of the benefits of the push to get Americans vaccinated is to allow small businesses to reopen their doors to customers. He also mentioned the administration's policy of providing a tax credit so businesses can allow their employees paid time off to get vaccinated.