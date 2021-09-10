UrduPoint.com

Biden Proclaims September 12-18 National Small Business Week

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:13 PM

Biden Proclaims September 12-18 National Small Business Week

US President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation published Friday that September 12-18 will be celebrated as National Small Business Week in honor of the more than 30 million small businesses in the country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation published Friday that September 12-18 will be celebrated as National Small business Week in honor of the more than 30 million small businesses in the country.

"Now, therefore, I , Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim September 12 to September 18 as National Small Business Week. I call upon all Americans to recognize the contributions of small businesses to the American economy, continue supporting them, and honor the occasion with programs and activities that highlight these important businesses," Biden said.

He highlighted the administration's recent efforts to provide support to the US' small businesses through the American Rescue Plan, which targeted hard-hit industries in particular such as restaurants and performing arts venues.

Biden added that one of the benefits of the push to get Americans vaccinated is to allow small businesses to reopen their doors to customers. He also mentioned the administration's policy of providing a tax credit so businesses can allow their employees paid time off to get vaccinated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business United States September All Million

Recent Stories

New Zealand Donates $700,000 to Fijian Red Cross - ..

New Zealand Donates $700,000 to Fijian Red Cross - FRCS

3 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry ..

US Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry After Being Summoned

3 minutes ago
 Pak players attend mobility session

Pak players attend mobility session

3 minutes ago
 No housing scheme on agricultural land; KP Assembl ..

No housing scheme on agricultural land; KP Assembly told

17 minutes ago
 Reusable cloth masks may be effective up to a year ..

Reusable cloth masks may be effective up to a year; study finds

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on girl murder

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on girl murder

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.