Biden Proposes New 20% Minimum Tax on Billionaires - Budget Request

US President Joe Biden is proposing a new 20% minimum tax on billionaires, according to the 2023 budget request released by the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden is proposing a new 20% minimum tax on billionaires, according to the 2023 budget request released by the White House on Monday.

"To finally address this glaring problem, the Budget includes a 20 percent minimum tax on multi-millionaires and billionaires who so often pay indefensibly low tax rates.

This minimum tax would apply only to the wealthiest 0.01 percent of households those with more than $100 million and over half the revenue would come from billionaires alone," the statement said.