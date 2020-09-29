Biden Releases Tax Returns Ahead of 1st Presidential Debate Against Trump

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has released his tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday in a move that could add pressure on President Donald Trump, who has not done the same and has been accused by the New York Times of having underpaid or not paid any taxes for many years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Democratic candidate Joe Biden has released his tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday in a move that could add pressure on President Donald Trump, who has not done the same and has been accused by the New York Times of having underpaid or not paid any taxes for many years.

Biden's tax statement show him and wife Jill having collectively earned $517,334 in 2019 and paying $346,204, while receiving a refund of $46,858. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump contributed just $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017, his first year in the White House. It also said he paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.