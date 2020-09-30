UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Releases Tax Returns Ahead Of 1st Presidential Debate Against Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Biden Releases Tax Returns Ahead of 1st Presidential Debate Against Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has released his tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday in a move that could add pressure on President Donald Trump to do the same.

Biden's tax statement show him and wife Jill having collectively earned $517,334 in 2019 and paying $346,204, while receiving a refund of $46,858. The New York Times reported on Sunday that Trump contributed just $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017, his first year in the White House. The report also said Trump paid no income taxes at all in ten of the previous 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.

Trump denied the claims in a series of tweets on Monday, labeling the report as yet another instance of corporate-owned media "fake news."

"I paid many millions of Dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation and tax credits," Trump said.

"Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn't, I am extremely under leveraged - I have very little debt compared to the value of assets."

The New York Times report contained information that Trump had indeed paid $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. Most of the overpayment was rolled forward, not refunded and the $750 figure is an additional sum that he paid.

Trump promised in 2016 to release his tax returns, but said he could not do so while being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. 

The US president has also resisted providing his returns just as prosecutors in New York, his former state of residence, tried to obtain them on grounds that he may have committed tax fraud.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Trump Wife Same New York Money May Sunday 2017 2016 2019 Media All Million

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

20 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

49 minutes ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

20 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

20 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

1 hour ago

Ireland sees smaller economic shock from virus imp ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.