Biden Requests $10.6Bln to Address Global Health Security Challenges - Budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2023 requests $10.6 billion to bolster the United States' role in addressing global health security challenges and $11 billion for international climate finance, documents revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2023 requests $10.6 billion to bolster the United States' role in addressing global health security challenges and $11 billion for international climate finance, documents revealed on Monday.

"The Budget includes $10.6 billion to bolster US leadership in addressing global health and health security challenges, a $1.4 billion increase above the 2021 enacted level," the budget proposal said.

The budget also requests over $11 billion in international climate finance.