Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden has requested $26 billion in discretionary funding for NASA in his 2023 budget proposal, the White House announced on Monday.

"The Budget requests $26 billion in discretionary funding for NASA, a $2.7 billion or 11.6-percent increase from the 2021 enacted level," the White House said in a fact sheet on the President's Budget for financial year 2022.