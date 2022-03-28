Biden Requests $26Bln in Discretionary Funding for Space Program NASA - US 2023 Budget

President Joe Biden has requested $26 billion in discretionary funding for US space program NASA in his 2023 budget proposal that plans among other things to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon, a breakdown of the budget proposal released by the White House on Monday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) President Joe Biden has requested $26 billion in discretionary funding for US space program NASA in his 2023 budget proposal that plans among other things to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon, a breakdown of the budget proposal released by the White House on Monday said.

"The Budget requests $26 billion in discretionary funding for NASA, a $2.7 billion or 11.6-percent increase from the 2021 enacted level," the White House said in a fact sheet on the budget.

A more detailed breakdown of the budget proposal stated that roughly $7.5 billion was being set aside for the Artemis lunar exploration project within NASA, which is known in full as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Artemis is involved in the development of a new lunar lander capable of taking humans to and from the lunar surface.

"Artemis would return American astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025, land the first woman and person of color on the Moon, deepen the Nation's scientific understanding of the Moon, and test technologies that would allow humans to safely and sustainably explore Mars," the budget proposal said. "Lunar landing missions would also include astronauts from international partners."

The Verge publication noted that in order to get humans back to the Moon, NASA has been working on three key pieces of hardware. The first two include a megarocket called the Space Launch System, or SLS, and a crew capsule called Orion. The pair have been in development for the last decade and are designed to work together to take humans to the vicinity of the Moon.

The third critical item needed to complete the journey is a lunar lander. Last year, NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to develop the company's new Starship vehicle into a lander for Artemis.

The budget also proposed to set aside $779 million to develop NASA's lunar Gateway, a new space station the agency hopes to build in orbit around the Moon. Ultimately, the Gateway is meant to serve as a hub for the Artemis program where astronauts can live and train before going down to the lunar surface. The first piece of this project is supposed to launch in 2024.

Along with hardware for human missions, the new budget request calls for an additional $486 million to fund robotic lunar missions to help better understand the Moon's terrain. One such mission includes the VIPER rover to "investigate ice deposits that could provide future astronauts with fuel and oxygen." Some of that funding will also go toward NASA's established partnerships with private companies like Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic, which are sending robotic landers to the Moon as early as this year.

Apart from Artemis, the White House is setting aside $224 million to encourage the development of new commercial space stations in low Earth orbit, where the International Space Station currently resides. At the end of last year, the Biden administration announced plans to continue operations of the International Space Station through 2030. But eventually, that program will end, and the agency wants private space stations to be ready as replacement destinations for astronauts when that time comes.