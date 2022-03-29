UrduPoint.com

Biden Requests $60Bln For State Dept. In 2023 Proposed Budget Including Aid For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Biden Requests $60Bln for State Dept. in 2023 Proposed Budget Including Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year (FY) 2023 requests $60.4 billion to support the missions of the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), including support for Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon said.

"The President's FY2023 budget requests $60.4 billion for the State Department and for the USAID," McKeon told reporters in a telephonic press briefing on Monday.

The United States is currently facing many ongoing challenges, including Russia's military operation in Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and "unprecedented humanitarian needs," he said.

Although the proposal does not contain humanitarian assistance counts for specific countries, McKeon noted that the sums were built on the US Congress' recent supplemental funding aimed to increase military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

It also provides additional aid to the United States' allies and partners in the region.

"US diplomacy and development efforts are more essential than ever to ensure American security and prosperity and uphold universal values," he said.

In addition, McKeon confirmed that this budget request has a goal to ensure the United States' security and prosperity, as well as to advance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and improve US positions in international organizations.

Earlier in the day, the White House rolled out Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 that requests significant increases in funding for US national security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Budget White House United States Congress Billion

Recent Stories

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize ..

US Defense Department Seeks $34.4Bln to Modernize Nuclear Triad - Budget

3 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah ..

Section 144 imposed at exams premises in Nawabshah

3 hours ago
 US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views ..

US Prioritizes China as Top Security Threat, Views Russia as 'Acute' Challenge - ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of ..

Russian Ambassador Says Argentina Avoided Wave of 'Political Russophobia'

3 hours ago
 Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spac ..

Biden Budget to Boost US Leadership in Manned Spaceflight to Moon, Mars - NASA C ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assi ..

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Pro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>