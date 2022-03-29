Biden Requests $60Bln for State Dept. in 2023 Proposed Budget Including Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for fiscal year (FY) 2023 requests $60.4 billion to support the missions of the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), including support for Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon said.

"The President's FY2023 budget requests $60.4 billion for the State Department and for the USAID," McKeon told reporters in a telephonic press briefing on Monday.

The United States is currently facing many ongoing challenges, including Russia's military operation in Ukraine, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and "unprecedented humanitarian needs," he said.

Although the proposal does not contain humanitarian assistance counts for specific countries, McKeon noted that the sums were built on the US Congress' recent supplemental funding aimed to increase military and humanitarian support for Ukraine.

It also provides additional aid to the United States' allies and partners in the region.

"US diplomacy and development efforts are more essential than ever to ensure American security and prosperity and uphold universal values," he said.

In addition, McKeon confirmed that this budget request has a goal to ensure the United States' security and prosperity, as well as to advance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and improve US positions in international organizations.

Earlier in the day, the White House rolled out Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 that requests significant increases in funding for US national security.