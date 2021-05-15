Biden Revokes Trump Order Barring Migrants Who 'Burden' US Health System - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) President Joe Biden has revoked a Trump-era executive order that denied entry to migrants who were considered a burden on the US healthcare system, the White House said on Friday.

"I, Joseph R. Biden ...

hereby find that the unrestricted entry into the United States of noncitizen immigrants based solely on the reasons articulated in Proclamation 9945 is not detrimental to the interests of the United States," the White House said in a press release.

In October, then-President Donald Trump issued an order suspending the entry of migrants who could not prove they would be covered by health insurance within 30 days of their entry in the United States.

The measure was introduced as a way to end the costs to healthcare providers and US taxpayers in paying expenses incurred by migrants who did not have health insurance or did not have ability to pay their hospital bills.