Biden Says Agreement on Raising Debt Limit Can Be Reached

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Sunday said he believes a deal can be reached with Republican lawmakers on raising the US debt limit.

"I think that we can reach an agreement," Biden said during a press conference. "Part of what I've been arguing from the beginning is a need to consider the tax structure as well as cutting spending. I'm willing to cut spending, and I proposed cuts and spending of over a trillion Dollars."