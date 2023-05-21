UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Agreement On Raising Debt Limit Can Be Reached

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 03:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Sunday said he believes a deal can be reached with Republican lawmakers on raising the US debt limit.

"I think that we can reach an agreement," Biden said during a press conference. "Part of what I've been arguing from the beginning is a need to consider the tax structure as well as cutting spending. I'm willing to cut spending, and I proposed cuts and spending of over a trillion Dollars."

