Biden Says Appropriate for Federal Reserve to Recalibrate Support for US Economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) President Joe Biden said it is an appropriate time for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate support for the US economy to address pandemic-induced issues such as galloping inflation.

"The critical job at making sure that the elevated prices don't become entrenched rests with the Federal Reserve.

.. Given the strength of our economy and the pace of recent price increases, it's appropriate, as Federal Chairman (Jerome) Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday.