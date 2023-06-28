Open Menu

Biden Says 'Bidenomics' Policies About Investing In US, Growing Middle Class

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Biden Says 'Bidenomics' Policies About Investing in US, Growing Middle Class

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The economic policy approach dubbed "Bidenomics" focuses on investing in the United States to grow the middle class and increase competition among businesses, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden delivered remarks on so-called Bidenomics during an event in Chicago, where he outlined the three core changes to the US economy that the Biden administration is pursuing.

"Bidenomics is about building the economy from the middle out and bottom up - not the top down by making three fundamental changes," Biden said. "First, making smart investments in America. Second, educating and empowering American workers to grow the middle class. And third, promoting competition to lower costs and help small businesses," Biden said.

Biden praised the US for having achieved the highest economic growth among the world's leading economies since the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden also highlighted the 13 million jobs added under his administration, calling the results "Bidenomics in action.

"

Biden contrasted his namesake economic policy to the "trickle down" approach commonly associated with so-called Reaganomics, named after former US President Ronald Reagan.

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump released a statement on Wednesday criticizing Bidenomics and contrasting it to his own economic approach.

"Every plank of President Trump's economy makes it easier, more attractive for American jobs, American workers and American families in the US Every plank of 'Bidenomics' hurts jobs and workers in America and rewards outsourcers and foreign producers," the statement said.

Trump criticized Bidenomics for purportedly featuring high taxes, crippling regulations and a "total economic surrender" to China, the statement said. Trump's "historic" economy was the result of low taxes, maximizing US energy production and rejecting "globalist" agreements, the statement added.

