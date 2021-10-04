Biden Says Cannot Guarantee US Will Not Default on Its Debt

US President Joe Biden told journalists on Monday that he can not guarantee that the United States will not default on its debt for the first time in its history

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden told journalists on Monday that he can not guarantee that the United States will not default on its debt for the first time in its history.

"No, I can't. It's up to Mitch McConnell," Biden said when asked if he can guarantee that the US will not reach the debt ceiling.

He added that defaulting on the debt would result in a "self-inflicted wound" that would take the US economy "over a cliff."

"I can believe that (US not able to service its debts) will be the end result because the consequences are so dire. I don't believe that, but can I guarantee it? If I could I would, but I can't," the US leader said when asked if he can believe that the US will not pay its debts.