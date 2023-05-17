UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Confident Will Reach Agreement On Raising Debt Ceiling, US Will Not Default

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 08:51 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is confident an agreement with congressional leaders on raising the US debt ceiling will be reached and the US government will not default on its financial obligations.

"We are confident that we'll get the agreement on the budget, that America will not default," Biden said. "We're going to come together, because there's no alternative to doing the right thing for the country. We have to move on."

Biden said he will be in constant contact with his team while traveling to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit as well as will be in close touch with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and with other congressional leaders.

