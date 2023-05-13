UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Biden Says Debt Ceiling Talks 'Moving Along' But No 'Crunch Point' Reached

US President Joe Biden remained cryptic about his talks with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, telling his press pool on Saturday they were "moving along" but "not there yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden remained cryptic about his talks with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling, telling his press pool on Saturday they were "moving along" but "not there yet."

"They are moving along," Biden told the White House press pool, adding that there was "real discussion" but that negotiators were "not there yet."

"We've not reached the crunch point yet," the president said.

He did not answer the question about the date of his next meeting with congressional leaders.

The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June.

The Financial Times on Saturday cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the pact was beginning to take shape ahead of a meeting between Biden administration officials and aides to the Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. At the heart of the deal is reportedly a plan that will limit domestic spending.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House June Congress

Recent Stories

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt ..

Kenya starvation cult death toll exceeds 200: govt official

40 seconds ago
 DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various ..

DC reviews dams, irrigation facilities in various areas of Kohlu

41 seconds ago
 Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains ..

Martin wins French MotoGP sprint, Bagnaia retains championship lead

43 seconds ago
 2,894 accused involved in vandalism, violence arre ..

2,894 accused involved in vandalism, violence arrested

3 minutes ago
 Zelensky, Pope discuss Ukraine's humanitarian need ..

Zelensky, Pope discuss Ukraine's humanitarian needs

3 minutes ago
 Ireland's Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel ..

Ireland's Healy solos to Giro triumph as Evenepoel wobbles

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.