Biden Says Default on Debt 'Not An Option,' Congress Leaders Must Live Up to Commitments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday amid ongoing debt limit negotiations that the US defaulting on its debt is not an option and congressional leaders must live up to their commitments.

"It's time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely on their partisan terms.

They have to move as well. All four congressional leaders agree with me that... default is not an option," Biden said during a press conference in Japan.

Biden said he would speak with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his flight back to Washington.