Biden Says Does Not Believe US Will Experience Recession This Year or in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) President Joe Biden said in an interview that he does not believe the United States will experience a recession either this year or next, despite half of Americans believing they are financially worse off compared to last year.

"No, or next year," Biden said on Wednesday, when asked if he thinks there will be a recession this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Gallup poll revealed that 50% of Americans believe they are worse off financially now than they were last year - the highest figure since the Great Recession era of 2008 and 2009.

The statement also comes following a warning by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the United States could face a recession if the debt ceiling is not raised and the US defaults on its financial obligations.