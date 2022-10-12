Biden Says Does Not Think US Will Go Into Recession, If There Is One It Will Be Slight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he does not think the United States will soon go through a recession but if one does occur it will be slight.
"I don't think there will be a recession," Biden said during a CNN interview that aired Tuesday night. "If it is there'll be a very slight recession."