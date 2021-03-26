Biden Says Economic Forecasters Expect US GPD to Grow by 6% in 2021

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said economic forecasters expect the nation's gross domestic product to grow by more than 6 percent in 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Thursday said economic forecasters expect the nation's gross domestic product to grow by more than 6 percent in 2021.

"Majority of economic forecasters have significantly increased projections on economic growth," Biden told reporters during his first press conference since taking office on January 20. "For now, it will exceed 6 percent."