Biden Says Europe Considering Keeping Buying Russian Gas But at Limited Price

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The European countries are considering the possibility of continuing to buy oil from Russia but at a limited price in order to lower Moscow's profits, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"The issue that is occurring now is you have Europe deciding that they're going to further curtail the purchase of Russian oil, and there's a whole lot of consideration going on about what can be done to maybe even purchase the oil but at a limited price, so that it has to be sold, that there'd be an overwhelming need for Russia to sell it and it would be sold at a significantly lower price than the market is generating now," Biden said.

The idea that the United States could in the near-term bring down the cost of food and gasoline is unlikely, Biden added.