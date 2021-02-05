Biden Says Full US Employment 10 Years Away at Current Jobs-Creation Pace

President Joe Biden on Friday said the United States would need at least 10 years to reach full employment at the current pace of recovery in the US job market, underscoring the need for members of Congress to act swiftly to pass another economic relief package

"Only 6,000 private sector jobs been created. At that rate it's going to take 10 years before we get to full employment. That's not hyperbole, that's a fact," Biden said in reaction to the government's monthly unemployment report for January.

Earlier on Friday, the Labor Department announced that the US added just 49,000 jobs in January, putting the current unemployment rate at 6.3 percent.